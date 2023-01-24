E Ramdoss, a well known actor-director has died due to cardiac arrest. Besides being well known for acting in Visaranai, he was also well known for directing in Aayiram Pookal Malaratum and Raaja Raajathan.

View Tweet Here:

Actor and director Ramdoss passed away. Besides acting in films like #Visaranai, he also directed #AayiramPookalMalaratum with Mohan and #RaajaRaajathan with Ramarajan. pic.twitter.com/WoHPJl0ScU — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 24, 2023

