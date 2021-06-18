The wait is finally over! As the time and date when Thalapathy Vijay's first look from his 65th film will be out is revealed. The makers have released a small video that has engrossing music and also showcases June 21 as the big day.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)