During a goodwill visit to Nellai for distributing flood relief materials, Thalapathy Vijay encountered a chaotic situation as fans mobbed and manhandled him. The actor, amidst his humanitarian efforts, faced an overwhelming crowd eager for a glimpse of their favorite star. In a viral video, Vijay can be seen surrounded by an enthusiastic mob, prompting concern for his safety. Thalapathy Vijay Arrives in Tuticorin, Distributes Flood Relief Materials to Affected Families (Watch Video).

See Thalapathy Vijay Getting Mobbed:

Better security arrangements and crowd control needed for #Thalapathy @actorvijay public functions.. https://t.co/UVySzpGmil — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 30, 2023

