Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay made a notable appearance at Tuticorin airport, marking his arrival on December 30. The Leo actor's purposeful visit aimed to aid flood-affected residents of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Shared extensively by his fan clubs, various images and videos captured Vijay's philanthropic efforts circulating across social media platforms. Vijay, reportedly, actively engaged in distributing essential relief supplies to severely impacted families. In the viral footage, he is observed in a blue shirt and black pants, interacting compassionately with locals. Vijayakanth Funeral: Slipper Flung at Thalapathy Vijay as He Pays Last Respects to His Mentor (Watch Video).

Watch Thalapathy Vijay Distributing Flood Relief Material:

