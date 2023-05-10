The students securing top ranks from every district in Tamil Nadu in their board examinations would be in for some major treat. As per report shared by a publication, Thalapathy Vijay would be honouring the students securing first three ranks in 10th and 12th board exams. The prizes would be given to the top three rankers from every TN district. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023: Daughter of Carpenter S Nandhini Sets Record in Public Exams with 600/600 Score.

Thalapathy Vijay Update

