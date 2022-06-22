South superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday today (June 22). The actor who was last seen in Beast, will soon be seen in Pongal 2023 release Varisu. Now, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, his industry friends took to social media and have wished him. From Dulquer Salmaan to Sivakarthikeya, celebs poured love for Vijay. Have a look. Varisu Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay Is All Smiles As He Poses With Kids In The New Poster; Film To Arrive In Theatres On Pongal 2023.

Dulquer Salmaan

Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! 🤗🤗🥳🥳#HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/xhrtp7uvgF — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) June 22, 2022

Hansika

Sivakarthikeyan

AR Murugadoss

Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir 🎈 Many more returns of the day! Have a happy and healthy life ahead 🤗🎂#HBDDearThalapathyVijay — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) June 22, 2022

Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir ❤️ love you 🤗 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 21, 2022

