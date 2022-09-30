Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen in film titled, The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the makers today dropped the trailer of the actioner and it has superhit written all over it. Right from the BGM, terrific stunts peformed by the actor to Sonam Chauhan being the surprise package, the video looks fab. The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna Akkineni Kills Enemies With His Sword in First Look From Praveen Sattaru’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Ghost Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)