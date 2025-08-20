Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is stepping into the director's chair with his upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. A preview launch for the show was held in Mumbai today (August 20). Adding star power to the event, Shah Rukh Khan attended along with his wife, Gauri Khan and son Aryan. Speaking at the event, SRK reacted to his recent National Award win for Best Actor in Atlee's 2023 film Jawan. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the actor expressed gratitude, saying, “National award uthane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai." (Only one hand is enough to lift the National Award). He further won hearts when he added that most of his daily life routine involves just one hand, but the only place he would need both his hands is to receive the overwhelming love from his fans. He said, "Mostly saari cheeze mai ek haath se kar leta hoon - Khana kha leta hoon, brush kar leta hoon, par sirf ek cheez mein kami hoti hai jab mere do haath nahi hote - aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke lie." ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Preview of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series on Netflix To Release on THIS Date (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude to His Fans for the National Award Win

