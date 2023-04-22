The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS2 is busy with the film’s promotional activities. During an event in Kochi, actor Karthi mistakenly addressed Malayalam actor Jayasurya as Chackocha (Kunchacko Boban). That particular video clip from the event has gone viral across social media platforms. It even shows actor Jayaram and event’s host Ranjini Haridas totally surprised. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song PS Anthem: AR Rahman Surprises Fans with New Track Containing Electrifying Vocals and Rap (Watch Video).

Karthi Addresses Jayasurya As Chackocha

Thats when Karthi mistakenly addressed Jayasuriya as Kunchako Boban (Chackocha) at #PS2 Kochi Event☹️ pic.twitter.com/ZpIPY8YVgn — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 21, 2023

