The release date of the Malayalam film Thuramukham has been rescheduled several times. It was first scheduled to be released in theatres in May 2021, later in December that year. It was once again postponed to January 2022. After several delays, the Nivin Pauly starrer is now slated to release in cinema halls on March 10. Thuramukham Trailer: Nivin Pauly Is a Revolutionary in This Power-Packed Rajeev Ravi's Directorial (Watch Video).

Thuramukham Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)