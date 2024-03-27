Tillu Square is gearing up for its Friday release with a bang! The newly dropped release trailer teases a quirky adventure packed with solid one-liners and Siddhu’s trademark mannerisms. This time, Tillu finds himself in another mess, dragging his family along. Falling head over heels for Anupama Parameswaran, Tillu faces another whirlwind of challenges reminiscent of the first instalment. What twist awaits this time? You must watch the film on March 29 to uncover the answers. Produced by Naga Vamsi, this comedy-drama promises to be a rollercoaster of entertainment, just like its predecessor. With Ram Miryala on the music and Bheems Ceciroleo on the background score, Tillu Square is set to captivate audiences again. Tillu Square Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Anupama Parameswaran-Siddhu Jonnalgadda's Romcom.

Watch Tillu Square Release Trailer

