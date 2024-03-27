Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalgadda and Anupama Parameswaran, is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema as it is the sequel to the 2022 hit film DJ Tillu. The trailer for Tillu Square was released on February 14, giving us a thrilling sneak peek at the perfect mix of romance and comedy in the film. The film was originally scheduled for an August 2023 release and faced a couple of release delays, but now the film seems to be finally released on the announced date. Siddhu Jonnalgadda, in an interview, said, "It is a mixed bag of emotions". He adds, "DJ Tillu was a fresh outing as we did not anticipate it would become so huge. We began the sequel with bigger goals, and it was my responsibility to take it forward." Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Fans Shower Heartfelt Wishes on the Tillu Square Actress As She Turns 28!.

Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram, and the movie is financed by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Now, let us check out some key details of the movie ahead of its theatrical release. Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Chemistry Shines in New Poster, Movie To Release on February 9, 2024.

Cast: Other than Siddhu Jonnalgadda and Anupama Parameswaran, Tillu Square also stars Muralidhar Goud and Praneeth Reddy Kallem in supporting roles.

Plot: Tillu Square revolves around DJ Tillu and his adventures and how his life suddenly changes after he meets Lilli. The plot later takes a dramatic turn after DJ Tillu witnesses a murder.

Watch the Trailer of Tillu Square Here:

Release Date: Siddhu Jonnaglgadda and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Tillu Square will be released in the theatres on March 29.

Review: The reviews for Tillu Square are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the reviews for Mallik Ram's romance comedy are out.

