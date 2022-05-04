Tovino Thomas is a fit and fab actor of Mollywood. He has often undergone major physical transformation for his projects. A picture of him has taken internet by storm in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped physique. We got to say, Tovino is setting major fitness goals for the young lads. This pic has been shared on Instagram by Tovino’s personal trainer Ali Askar and we just can’t take our eyes off that chiselled body. Anweshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas To Play The Role Of A Tough Cop In Darwin Kuriakose’s Investigative Thriller!

Tovino Thomas’s Ripped Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Askar (@alithefitnesscoach)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)