Tovino Thomas would be seen playing the lead in Darwin Kuriakose’s directorial debut, Anweshippin Kandethum. The actor would be essaying the role of a tough cop in this upcoming investigative thriller. He has shared his look from the film in which he can be seen dressed in a police uniform and showing his back to the camera. Anveshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas’ New Malayalam Film Announced On His Birthday!

Tovino Thomas In Anweshippin Kandethum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

