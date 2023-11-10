Actor Suneel is popularly known for his works in Telugu Cinema. He has also done a few movies in the Tamil film industry. Suneel is now all set to venture into Malayalam Cinema. The makers of the movie Turbo have announced that Suneel would be making his Mollywood debut with the Mammootty-starrer, which is helmed by Vysakh. Turbo: Mammootty Begins Shooting for Vysakh Directorial; Makers Drop BTS Video From the Sets of the Upcoming Malayalam Film – WATCH.

Actor Suneel In Turbo Movie

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)