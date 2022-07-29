New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Lauding those who are actively working to protect the tigers, Prime Minister on Friday informed that India has at present 52 tiger reserves and that innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger. It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection."

According to the Tiger census report of India released in 2020, India has around 70% of the world's tiger population. The report also stated that India has 8% of the world's biodiversity.

International Tiger Day is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation, held annually on 29 July. The day was decided in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The main purpose of this day is to increase public awareness and support for tiger conservation, as well as to advocate a global system for safeguarding tigers' natural habitats. (ANI)

