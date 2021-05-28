The decision to give the award, instituted in the name of Jnanpith-award-winning poet ONV Kurup, to the controversial lyricist, Vairamuthu was criticised massively by the industry. The poet has been accused of sexual harassment by around 17 women. The decision was made on the advice of the jury, said a statement released by the academy on May 28.

Take A Look At The Tweet:

Kerala's ONV Cultural Academy announces that the #ONV literary award to Tamil lyricist and poet #Vairamuthu will be re-examined. pic.twitter.com/ml7DySMDBh — Silverscreen.in (@silverscreenin) May 28, 2021

