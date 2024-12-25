Christmas 2024 is being celebrated in India today, December 25. On this occasion, many leaders such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Goa's CM Pramod Sawant and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar extended "Merry Christmas" wishes to citizens. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that the "forces of trust and forgiveness" will be strengthened around the world. Merry Christmas 2024 Wishes, Greetings and Messages: Share Holiday Quotes, Thoughtful Sayings, HD Images, Wallpapers and GIFs With Your Friends and Family.

Christmas 2024 Greetings From Leaders

On the joyous occasion of #Christmas, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating this festival of love and harmony. May this festive season bring happiness, warmth, and prosperity to every home. Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Christmas. pic.twitter.com/OFIkKsEViO — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 25, 2024

आनंद,हर्ष आणि उल्हासाचा सण म्हणजे नाताळ. प्रेम आणि मानवतेचा संदेश देणाऱ्या प्रभू येशूचा हा जन्मदिवस मानला जातो. यानिमित्ताने सर्वांनाच नाताळाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा... May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s… pic.twitter.com/LuE4wqHWZ2 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 25, 2024

Christmas comes with a message of compassion and love. Let this Christmas strengthen our bonds of unity and humanity as we prepare for brighter days. Merry #Christmas to everyone. pic.twitter.com/Idx9KpF0OX — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) December 24, 2024

