As per some reports, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is expected to release in the theatres on February 24. However, makers haven't confirmed any such news yet. The Tamil-language action thriller stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in key roles.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Valimai Feb 24th Grand Release in your Ram Cinemas !!#TimeToRage #ValimaiInRamCinemas — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)