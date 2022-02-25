Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, was one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The action-thriller has left the audience mighty impressed and the results of it are been reflected at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 34 crore in TN on the opening day itself and with that it has become that highest opener too.

Valimai Opening Day Collection

#BREAKING : Actor #AjithKumar 's #Valimai takes All-Time No.1 Day 1 Opening in TN.. TN Day 1 Gross - ₹ 34 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 25, 2022

