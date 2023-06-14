Newly-engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared a photo on Instagram from their recent Europe holiday. Varun shared the same image on Twitter and wrote, "Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!" Varun Tej Konidela–Lavanya Tripathi Engaged: Niharika Konidela and Chiranjeevi Congratulate #VarunLav on Their Engagement, Share Pics From the Ceremony.

Check Out The Instagram Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)