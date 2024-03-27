Ram Charan, marking his 39th birthday today, has been showered with wishes from family, friends, colleagues and fans on social media. Lavanya Tripathi joined in to wish him, sharing an unseen picture, likely from a celebration, and affectionately referring to the actor as ‘RC’. She extended heartfelt wishes for ‘success’ to him on this special day. Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Covers Baby Klin Kaara’s Face As They Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple on Actor’s Birthday (View Pics).

Lavanya Tripathi’s Birthday Post For Ram Charan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi konidela (@itsmelavanya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)