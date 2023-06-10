The Mega family was seen in attendance at Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony, which took place yesterday. Niharika Konidela and Chiranjeevi shared some adorable pics from the ceremony and congratulated #VarunLav on their engagement. Niharika mentioned in her Insta post, “Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now!” On the other hand, Chiranjeevi tweeted saying, “May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead!” Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi Engagement: Ram Charan–Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Allu Arjun–Allu Sneha Reddy and Others Attend the Event (View Pics).

Niharika Konidela’s Post For Her Brother and ‘Vadina’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

Chiranjeevi Congratulates #VarunLav

Hearty Congratulations and Blessings to @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on your engagement! You will make a wonderful couple!! May you both be showered by all the love and happiness and have a blissful life ahead! 💐💐 🤗 pic.twitter.com/4pYjD69hue — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)