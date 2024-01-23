Rukmini Vasanth and Vijay Deverakonda might star in a film together! While the actress hasn't publicly announced her next project since the success of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, rumour has it she might be landing a major role opposite Vijay Devarakonda and director Gautam Tinnanuri's upcoming film (tentatively titled VD12). Interestingly, this role was initially linked to actress Sreeleela. Let's wait and watch! Jai Hanuman Begins! HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma Confirms Pre-Production on Sequel to Teja Sajja's Recent Blockbuster!

Rukmini Vasanth in VD12?

