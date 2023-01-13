Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Veera Simha Reddy roars at the box office and rakes Rs 54 crore on opening day worldwide. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay. Veera Simha Reddy: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Show in UK Cancelled After Fans Make a Mess Inside Theatre (Watch Video).

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Report

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)