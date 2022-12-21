Veera Simha Reddy makers are all set to drop the third single from the film. Titled as “Maa Bava Manobhavalu”, the song from Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer would be released on December 24 at 3.19pm. Veera Simha Reddy Song Suguna Sundari Lyrical Video: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan Show Off Their Stylish Avatars and Cool Dance Moves in This Track – WATCH.

Veera Simha Reddy Third Single Maa Bava Manobhavalu

