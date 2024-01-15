The upcoming film Vettaiyan features an ensemble star cast with Rajinikanth in the leading role. On the auspicious occasion of Pongal today, the makers have not just extended the festive greetings, but even unveiled the superstar’s first look from director TJ Gnanavel’s action drama. One of the pictures showcases Rajinikanth oozing swag, while the other one features him holding a pistol in his hand. Thalaivar 170 is Vettaiyan! Teaser Shows Rajinikanth Revamp His Iconic Sunglass Trick as He Readies For the 'Hunt' in TJ Gnanavel's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Superstar Rajinikanth In Vettaiyan

