Vijay Sethupathi has donated Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He met TN CM MK Stalin at the secretariat to make the donation.

Actor @VijaySethuOffl today contributed a sum of ₹ 25 Lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief fund. The actor met Honourable TN Chief Minister @mkstalin at the Secretariat and presented a cheque for the amount. pic.twitter.com/SSk71TBFkV — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)