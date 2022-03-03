The team of Vikram has completed the shooting of the upcoming movie that’s written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the makers have confirmed that the release date of Vikram will be announced on March 14 at 7am.

Update On Vikram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)