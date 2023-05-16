Virupaksha, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, has been generating immense buzz among audiences and critics alike. Exciting news has now emerged as the release date for the digital version of the film on OTT platforms has been announced. Netflix has bagged the digital rights of Virupaksha. The movie will be available for streaming from May 21. However, the OTT platform did not mention the availability of the Telugu movie in other languages. Virupaksha: Samyuktha Menon is 'Disappointed' With Makers of Sai Dharam Tej-Starrer For THIS Reason, Here's How They Responded!

