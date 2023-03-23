Virupaksha is the new upcoming film of Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej in which Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead. On the occasion of Ugadi, the actress put out a tweet where she expressed her disappointed with the makers. Reason? She claims that they did not put out her character poster as promised. Virupaksha Title Glimpse: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon’s Film To Release in Theatres on April 21, 2023 (Watch Video).

Before I express my disappointment, My journey with #Virupaksha is something I have cherished always and humbled at the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and technicians .@SVCCofficial why so irresponsible🤨 I was promised that my character poster will be released on… — Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_) March 22, 2023

The production house SVCC responded to her tweet and asked her to give them some time to fix this.

Our Sincere Apologies. Please give us some time to fix this. — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) March 22, 2023

