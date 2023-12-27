As anticipation builds for the period drama Devil, slated for release on December 29, a simmering controversy regarding the film's directorial credits has come to a head. Naveen Medaram, the originally credited director, has finally broken his silence on social media through a written statement. Medaram acknowledged the turmoil surrounding the film, attributing it to 'a few careless decisions.' Notably, he emphasised not taking any legal action against anyone involved. This statement sheds light on the situation without explicitly revealing the cause of the directorial shift. Devil Trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Channels Intensity As British Secret Agent, While Samyuktha Menon Infuses Glamour in This Pan-Indian Action Drama (Watch Video).

Naveen Medaram Issues Statement:

