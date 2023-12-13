Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha are preparing for the release of their upcoming action film, Devil: The British Secret Agent. Recently, the makers unveiled an intriguing trailer that provides an enticing glimpse into the intricacies and potential of the storyline. The dynamic trailer starts with an introduction to Devil, showcasing Kalyan Ram's sophisticated and intense appearance. Samyuktha Menon, on the other hand, makes a stylish entrance, adding glamour to this Pan-Indian action drama. Malvika Nair also plays a significant role in the movie. Naveen Medaram’s period spy-thriller, inspired by true events, is set to hit theatres on December 29, 2023. Devil- The British Secret Agent: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram To Play the Role of Police Officer in Naveen Medaram’s Period Spy- Thriller.

Nandamuri Looks Intense As British Secret Agent In Trailer:

