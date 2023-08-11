There have been reports doing rounds that the Tamil actor-producer Vishal would be tying the knot with Lakshmi Menon. The Thupparivaalan actor has reacted to this wedding news and called it as ‘baseless’. He mentioned in his post on X, “But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress.” Kavin to Marry His Long-term Girlfriend Monicka David on August 20.

Vishal Reacts To His Wedding News With Lakshmi Menon

Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. The reason behind my response is only… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)