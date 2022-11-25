Richa Chadha’snow-deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi’ tweet has not gone down well with celebs, politicians and many commoners as well. Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu too reacted over the actress’ remark on the Indian Army. He tweeted, “What is wrong with this woman???? How can you even imagine such a horrid line?” He even mentioned, “Just hurts to see such ungrateful Indians.” Richa Chadha Apologises for Her Deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet After Actress Gets Slammed for Insulting Indian Army.

Vishnu Manchu Reacts Over Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet

What is wrong with this woman???? How can you even imagine such a horrid line? Everyone in the armed forces should be worshipped if not anything else’s for their service to our great country. Just hurts to see such ungrateful Indians. pic.twitter.com/zOD5w9QZi7 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 24, 2022

