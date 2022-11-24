Richa Chadha had shared a tweet, which is now deleted, captioning it as ‘Galwan Says Hi’ after which she was slammed for insulting Indian Army. The actress retweeted Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that stated the Army is ready to take back PoK if the government issues the order. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted over Richa's tweet and said that the actress ‘Insulting our armed forces is not justified’. Richa issued apology for her tweet. She mentioned, “If the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I aplogoise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.” India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement: ‘We’ll Give a Befitting Reply if Ceasefire Understanding Is Broken’, Says Lt General Upendra Dwivedi (Watch Video).

Richa Chadha’s Deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi Tweet’

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apology Note From The Actress

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)