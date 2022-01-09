Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has tested positive for COVID-19 and informed fans about the news on Twitter. He has also requested everyone who came in his contact in the past few days to get themselves tested. Vishnu mentioned the symptoms he is having which include Mild Fever, Horrific Body Pains, Nose Block and Itchy Throat.

Check Out Vishnu Vishal's Tweet Below:

2022 Starting wid a +IVE result..🤕 Guys ... Yes im covid +ive... Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care.. Horrific body pains and nose block,itchy throat n also mild fever.. Looking forward to bounce back soon🙏 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)