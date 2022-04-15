South superstar, Mohanlal has wished fans a Happy Vishu. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him along Vishu Kani on the auspicious occasion of the Kerala New Year. According to the Malayalam calendar, the day marks the beginning of the Medam month. 7 Malayalam Movies of Mohanlal, Jayaram, Sreenivasan That Were Remakes but Arguably Better Than the Original.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)