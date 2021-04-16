Actor Vivekh has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. A News Minute report suggests he is in a critical condition. The fans of the actor are now trending Get Well Soon Sir on Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Check out the reactions here...

Prayers galore

Critical prayers

Speedy recovery

Please get well soon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)