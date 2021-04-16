Actor Vivekh has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. A News Minute report suggests he is in a critical condition. The fans of the actor are now trending Get Well Soon Sir on Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
Get Well Soon Sir God Bless You Sikkiram
Thirumpi Varanum 💔🙏@Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/YJbLVXOVjv
— 💘𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐢💘𝐈𝐜𝐞𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥 🧚♀️ MSD 😘 (@Jeni_Viji) April 16, 2021
Prayers and wishing @Actor_Vivek sir a speedy recovery🙏
Get well soon sir! #Vivek pic.twitter.com/jiVF1zM1Xx
— ⟆αϲհιƞ ⟆αʀαƞ (@VALIMAITHALA60) April 16, 2021
Actor Vivek Hospitalised due to heart attack. His condition is critical.
Get well soon sir #ActorVivek
— 𝗔̂ 𝗦̌ 𝗛 𝗢̂ 𝗞 (@Ashok_5393) April 16, 2021
@Actor_Vivek Sir. Get well soon sir🙏😔 Praying for your speedy recovery.
— ★ ℘ཞąცų ★ (@imprabu449) April 16, 2021
Get well soon sir #ActorVivek @Actor_Vivek https://t.co/6llhIPmHdU
— nanmathi (@nanmathi6) April 16, 2021
