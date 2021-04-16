Actor Vivekh has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. A News Minute report suggests he is in a critical condition. The fans of the actor are now trending Get Well Soon Sir on Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Check out the reactions here...

Get Well Soon Sir God Bless You Sikkiram Thirumpi Varanum 💔🙏@Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/YJbLVXOVjv — 💘𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐢💘𝐈𝐜𝐞𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥 🧚‍♀️ MSD 😘 (@Jeni_Viji) April 16, 2021

Prayers galore

Critical prayers

Actor Vivek Hospitalised due to heart attack. His condition is critical. Get well soon sir #ActorVivek — 𝗔̂ 𝗦̌ 𝗛 𝗢̂ 𝗞 (@Ashok_5393) April 16, 2021

Speedy recovery

@Actor_Vivek Sir. Get well soon sir🙏😔 Praying for your speedy recovery. — ★ ℘ཞąცų ★ (@imprabu449) April 16, 2021

Please get well soon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)