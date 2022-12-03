HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, released on December 2. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu has opened to positive response from the audience. The climax of the film hinted at HIT 3 too. Well, one of the Twitter users suggested that the makers should consider a female protagonist like Samantha in the future installments of HIT. To this Adivi responded and asked Samantha, “That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2”. The actress replied back saying, “A badass cop … sounds like fun Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you.” HIT 2 Movie Review: Twitterati Praises the Performances in Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Crime-Thriller!

Suggestion For HIT 3

Samantha’s Response

A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈 Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you 🤗 https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)