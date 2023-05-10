Yaathisai, which had released in theatres on April 21, is now all set to drop on the OTT platform. The film starring Shakthi Mithran had opened to mixed response from the audience. Written and directed by Dharani Rasendran, this Tamil film will now stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 12. The film also features Seyon Rajalakshmi, Vaidhegi Amarnat, Guru Somasundaram, among others in key roles. Vikram Vedha OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Thriller to Arrive on JioCinema on May 12 (Watch Video).

Yaathisai On Prime

an epic tale of struggle for freedom coming your way 🔥#YaathisaiOnPrime, May 12 pic.twitter.com/ErEG47xVei — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 10, 2023

