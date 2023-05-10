After much speculation, the official OTT release date of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has been unveiled by the makers today. Well, as the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial will start streaming on JioCinema from May 12. The film had released in theatres during September 2022. Vikram Vedha OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film to Stream on JioCinema on May 12 - Reports.

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema:

IPL mein teams ki rivalry ke saath... ab dekho Vikram aur Vedha ki rivalry. Watch the World Digital Premiere of Vikram Vedha - Friday 12 May only on #JioCinema. Streaming Free!#VikramVedhaOnJioCinema @iHrithik #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/5qGYUbLPov — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 10, 2023

