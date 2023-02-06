The great Viola Davis became one of few celebs to achieve the EGOT status after winning a Grammy for Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. Taylor Swift congratulated her on Twitter by tweeting, 'EGOT BABYYYYYYY'! Grammys 2023 Winners: From Beyonce to Taylor Swift, Check Out Who Won at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Taylor Swift congratulates Viola Davis on achieving EGOT status following her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/NEeSQzM50x — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2023

