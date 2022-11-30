Nadav Lapid made headlines by calling Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files propaganda at the 53rd IFFI. The filmmaker reacted with an open challenge to prove the facts of the film wrong. However, the Israeli filmmaker spoke to a leading daily about his comment. He said "I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now,” said Nadav. He further stated, “In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed and is itself on the way to these.” The Kashmir Files Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Says ‘I’ll Stop Making Films’ if Nadav Lapid Can Prove Any Event of the Film ’Is Not Absolute Truth’.

