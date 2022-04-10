Christian Bale would be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming Marvel film. He would portray the character Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the lead. Bale’s look as Gorr the God Butcher has surfaced online and it’s a must see.

Christian Bale As Gorr The God Butcher

The first look at Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher in 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/3mZkoB8kbm — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 10, 2022

