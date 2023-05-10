The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani as the leads, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Amid controversy surrounding the Sudipto Sen directorial, Tovino Thomas shared his thoughts on the flick. Speaking to media outlet, he said as the facts and numbers of the movie were changed by makers, it can't generalise to Kerala. He also revealed that he has not yet watched the flick. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tovino Thomas on The Kerala Story:

Actor #TovinoThomas gets candid with us as he speaks about the recently released controversial film, #TheKeralaStory @ttovino Read the full story here: https://t.co/K715Fyb28m — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) May 9, 2023

