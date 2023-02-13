The Queen Consort Camilla on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, said Buckingham Palace. The royal palace, in a statement, said "after suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus." Due to this, the Queen Consort has cancelled all the events and public engagements scheduled this week. UK Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III Visit Bengaluru Health Centre for Holistic Therapies.

Queen Consort Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19:

