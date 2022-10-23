Bengaluru, Oct 23: The UK Queen consort Camilla has arrived in Bengaluru health centre along with King Charles III, police sources said on Sunday.

She travelled by the British Airways flight and landed at the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The authorities are tight-lipped about the visit as they have been instructed not to reveal any information about it.

The sources state that the UK Queen consort is undergoing holistic therapies for about 10 days.

She is presently staying at the Soukhya, Holistic Health and Wellness Centre located close to the Whitefield.

Royal Protection Squad members of elite force of the Scotland Yard had escorted them from the airport to the health centre, the sources said.

The sources at the Soukhya said that Dr Issac Mathai, the Chairman, is the personal holistic physician for the visiting dignitaries. She has been visiting the health centre since 2010.

