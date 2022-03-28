The Kashmir Files, which hit the theatres on March 11, continues to have a strong run at the box office despite other major releases. The Anupam Kher starrer minted Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday and its total collection now stands at Rs 228.18 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

#TheKashmirFiles is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sun... Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [#RRR]... Now racing towards ₹ 250 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat [updated] 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 228.18 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xkh9zJO4c5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)