Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to Ishq Vishk. This second installment will star Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in the lead. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the makers have released a motion poster and also confirmed that the filming has commenced.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Announcement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)